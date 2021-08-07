12-year-old Plains Township shark bite victim returns home

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local girl who survived a shark attack while on summer vacation with her family is back home and speaking tonight with Eyewitness News.

Jordan Prushinski is in high spirits despite her frightening encounter with a shark, an attack that’s a first of sorts.

“Just to think being probably the only one in your school that’s ever been bit by a shark or in Plains, ever, it’s just something that I would have never thought of happening to me,” Jordan said.

12-year-old Jordan Prushinski is back home in Plains Township after an unforgettable family vacation, one which included a shark encounter last Monday in shallow water of the Atlantic. Ocean City Beach Patrol says she’s the first reported shark bite victim in Maryland history.

“I think a lot of people are going to have questions for me as to how it happened and everything else, and I’m going to have a cool story to tell to them,” Jordan said.

A story that involves 42 stitches, a story that soon went viral on the internet.

“I kind of wanted to be the quiet little girl that got bit by a shark, not going all that far with it, but it just got so far and everything else,” Jordan said.

As far as national television and international press. Getting bitten didn’t keep her from spending the rest of the trip with her family by the beach, bandages and all.







“I’m happy that she’s okay, I just wish she could come in the water with me though,” Jordan’s sister, Alexa said.

Doctors say Jordan will be back to her active lifestyle in no time. The soon-to-be seventh grader plays on two soccer teams and even a travel softball team.

“They told us the wounds are looking great, they’re healing beautifully. So, sutures should come out next week sometime, and hopefully she’ll be back to sports before we know it,” Jordan’s mom, Melissa said.

While the tan lines from this vacation will fade, the memories and maybe even the scars will last a very long time.

“She could have lost a lot of ligaments in her but it worked out perfect so other than having the stitches, we’re very thankful the way it ended up,” Jordan’s dad, Robert said.

Jordan and her family have been vacationing at the same 119th Street Beach in Ocean City. And they say they’re not going to let a rare shark encounter stop them from returning next summer.