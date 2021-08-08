12 new members inducted into Luzerne County Sports Hall of Fame

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Some new members were inducted Sunday into a prestigious group of people in our community.

The Luzerne County Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony was held in Wilkes-Barre Sunday afternoon. This is the second ceremony held within the last three months due to the pandemic.

Sunday the 2021 inductees were honored. 12 new inductees were honored including Harold “Red” Grange, known as “The Galloping Ghost”, who had a long career in the NFL.

“Everyone in their own right and in their own way, is the champion of what they’ve done and that is the way we consider it. We have people who are huge professional athletes, we have people who are just, not just but are athletes that are accomplished in their own ways here and do other things to help the community,” Luzerne County Sports Hall of Fame president Jim Martin said.

The 2020 inductees were honored back in May.