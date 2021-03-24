12 displaced after Hazleton fire

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A dozen people are displaced after a house fire in Hazleton Wednesday night.

Fire crews were dispatched to a house on Locust Street for a fire shooting through the third floor.

The Hazleton fire chief says flames were hidden inside the walls and roof, but they were able to knock it down quickly.

Photos Courtesy of Emily Schadder and Munchie Jones


The house is considered a total loss. Code officers were on scene and are expected to condemn the property.

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced. Fortunately, there were no injuries.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos