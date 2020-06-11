12 counties prepare to enter ‘green phase’ of reopening on Friday

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – 12 counties in Pennsylvania are transitioning to Governor Tom Wolf’s “green phase” of reopening at midnight.
The counties moving to green on June 12 are: Adams, Beaver, Carbon, Columbia, Cumberland, Juniata, Mifflin, Northumberland, Union, Wayne, Wyoming and York.
Thursday afternoon, Governor Wolf and Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine signed amended green phase orders for these counties moving to green.
With these orders effective at 12:01 a.m., there will be 46 counties in green and 21 counties in yellow on Friday.