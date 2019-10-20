11th annual Black Ties for White Coats gala held

(WBRE/WYOU) — A night of glitz and glamour to help benefit future medical students at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine.

The 11th annual Black Ties for White Coats gala was held at Mount Airy Casino and Resort. Hundreds gathered for the event.

The evening included a silent auction and more. Proceeds from the gala fund scholarships for students attending Geisinger’s Commonwealth School of Medicine. Awards for dedication, innovation, and new Founder’s Award were presented Saturday night.

“Tonight is the school’s gala. It’s the biggest fundraiser they have for everything from the scholarship fund to basically being able to give to students in future incoming classes,” Founder’s Award recipient Jason Dinko said.

“To make medical school more affordable; it’s something that we’re hard at work at Geisinger because we know it’s important for the communities that we serve,” Geisinger President and CEO Jaewon Ryu said.

Eyewitness News anchor Nick Toma had the honor of emceeing the event. Eyewitness News is a proud sponsor of the gala.

The gala raises roughly $500,000 for potential medical students.