Celebrating Community Service and Pride

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Volunteer firefighters would not be able to save lives without the support of the community. Eyewitness News Reporter, Anja Whitehead takes us to the 70th Tafton Outing in Pike County.

The Tafton Fire Company has been serving the community for 90 years. This is a huge milestone for the company and those who live in the area.

“We were formed pretty early on. Right around the time the lake was formed or finished filling. And the community has changed a lot over the years,” said Nick Spinelli, Co-Chair Tafton Outing Committee.

The fire company is made up entirely of volunteers. So they rely on the community to be able to get the lifesaving technology they need.

“New fire trucks, breathing apparatus, things we need on the road… We certainly do use the funds that we get from our community here,” added Matthew Nied, Co-Chair Tafton Outing Committee.

For 70 years the Tafton fire company has raised funds through the Tafton outing.

“It just becomes a staple of our community for sure. People plan to be here. I have quite a few friends who only come home for the outing weekend or plan to come home for the outing weekend,” noted Neid.

The outing also has an international flavor.

“A lot of those summer camps had international campers and international staff. So they’d come down and enjoy the outing for the weekend and then they’d go back to all across Europe with blistering heat forecast, the fire company is prepared, “ said Spinelli.

“We have plenty of liquids to keep people hydrated, we’ve got plenty of tents up, we’ve got our picnic grove, with tents down in the back here to keep everyone out of the sun and out of the heat,” said Neid.

The outing is tonight (July 18) and tomorrow (July 19) from dinner time until they kick you out.

It’s a family friendly event! Learn more about the Tafton Volunteer Fire Company LINK