11-year-old “superhero” walks the red carpet

MOUNTAIN TOP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A very special 11-year-old “superhero” got a surprise today.

Riley Schmidt is “Thor” in the new Superhero 2021 Calendar.

He was surprised this afternoon in front of his Mountain Top home with the calendar during his moment of fame on a red carpet sponsored by the non-profit “Superheroes Believe in Miracles.”

One of his many superpowers is fighting end-stage renal disease.

His mom said doctors didn’t think he was going to make it from the beginning, and here he is two kidney transplants and 11 years later.

“It’s really nice to see my little man get some attention right now like this. He’s never had anything like this before. He’s a strong fighter,” said Monica Schmidt.

You can get a calendar for yourself for $17 which includes shipping. For more information, Click Here.

Tune in tonight to learn more about that and also hear from Riley, AKA “Thor.”