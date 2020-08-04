11-year-old killed in forklift accident

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) State police say that an 11-year-old male was killed Saturday night after the forklift he was driving rolled down an embankment in Clinton Township.

Police say three juvenile males were riding the forklift down a dark driveway when the driver got too close to the edge, resulting in the roll.

The victim couldn’t get away and the forklift fell on top of him.

The victim had to be rescued from under the machine with rescue equipment and was pronounced dead at the scene.

