11 people federally indicted on drug trafficking charges in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The U.S. attorney for the middle district of Pennsylvania along with local police departments announced federal indictments of 11 people from our region in connection with selling heroin, fentanyl and cocaine in Luzerne County between 2013- 2020.

U.S. Attorney David Freed and local law enforcement will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. at Wilkes-Barre Police Headquarters.

Eyewitness News will live stream the news conference here on PAHomepage and reporter Andy Mehalshick will have a live report at noon.