(WBRE/WYOU) — Exploring social determinants of health brought hundreds of people together Friday in Luzerne County.

Family Service Association of Northeastern Pennsylvania hosted its 10th annual National Family Week conference at Genetti’s in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

Eyewitness News’ Mark Hiller moderated a panel discussion that looked at everything from children born into addiction to kids struggling with proper food and housing to adults dealing with mental illness.

This marked the first time a panel discussion was part of the event.