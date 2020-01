(WBRE/WYOU) — A Pennsylvania woman celebrating her 106th birthday is sharing her advice for living a long life.

Gertrude Kroberger lives at a senior living community in Delaware County. The center held a party for all the January birthdays this week. Gertrude was asked the key to living a long life.

Her answer was quote: “Go dancing. A fella will put his arm around you, kiss you, and say you’re great.”

Some great advice!