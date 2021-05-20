$100k winning Powerball ticket sold in Plains Township

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A winning Powerball ticket with the Power Play worth $100,000 was sold in Plains Township, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The ticket was sold at the Turkey Hill on South Main Street and matched four of the five white balls drawn, 11-13-55-56-69, and the red Powerball 4 to win $100,000 for the Wednesday, May 19 drawing.

Turkey Hill will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

“The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $218 million, or $149 million cash, for the next drawing on Saturday, May 22,” the PA Lottery stated in a press release.

Winners are not known until the prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. The release reminds players Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes and the holder of the ticket should sign the back of the ticket and contact the nearest Lottery office.