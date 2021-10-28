$100,000 distributed among four organizations at 2021 Pocono Mountains Community Fundraiser

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — $100,000 was distributed among four organizations at the 2021 Pocono Mountains Community Fundraiser Thursday night.

Sights for Hope received $5,000; Developmental Education Services received $25,000; the Pocono Family YMCA got $30,000 and the Salvation Army received $40,000.

This was the 18th annual Pocono Mountain Community Fundraiser. It was held at the Mount Airy Casino in Mount Pocono.

Eyewitness News anchors Nick Toma and Candice Kelly accepted the signature award for being a presenting sponsor of the Pocono Mountains Community Fundraiser from Phillip St. James of Sanofi.