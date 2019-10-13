100 years of honoring veterans

(WBRE/WYOU) — A local organization has been honoring veterans for a century in Luzerne County.

Freeland American Legion Post 473 is celebrating its 100th anniversary. Dozens of veterans and members of the community were joined by Congressman Matt Cartwright Saturday for a banquet at the VFW on Centre Street. The importance of the VFW was the focus of Saturday night’s event.

“We also are involved with the community, youth programs, veterans at the VA hospital, and we’re basically there to help anyone in need,” legion member Paul Thomas said.

“We are also involved in the community when there’s a disaster. After 9/11, the American Legion was there to help people. All natural disasters, the American Legion is there,” District 12 Canteen fund representative Nicole Guest said.

Freeland American Legion Post 473 is one of the first posts in the nation.