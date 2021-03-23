10-year success plan to stabilize postal service

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The postmaster general has a plan to stabilize the cash-strapped postal service.

The Delivering for America proposal is a 10-year vision to keep the mail moving efficiently, increase revenue and decrease debt.

There are many parts to the plan and one target is air transportation.

The postmaster general says it’s unreliable citing both weather and equipment issues. He says he’d like to send more mail in trucks.

“We will strive to operate best-in-class mail and package processing following disciplined and precise operating principles. We will run a fully-optimized surface and air transportation network in which a higher percentage of first class mail and first class package service are carried on the ground,” United States Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said.

Among the other possibilities discussed to stabilize postal service is a price hike or change to some services.