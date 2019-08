(WBRE/WYOU) — 10 people are charged in a prostitution operation at a spa in Pike County.

47-year-old Lori Possinger and 36-year-old Patrice Clinton are among 10 people facing charges. According to troopers, Possinger and Clinton owned and operated Amystika Spa on Route 739 in Blooming Grove Township.

State police say sex acts were performed on customers at the spa.