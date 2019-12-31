1 Year Later: West Hazleton Fire Still Under Investigation

WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — There are still many unanswered questions surrounding a deadly fire in Luzerne County.

It’s been nearly one year since a fire ripped through an apartment building in West Hazleton. Click Here for the original story.

One person was killed and 11 people left homeless including three young children. The cause of the fire remains under investigation as does efforts to identify the human remains inside.

The identity of the person killed has yet to be officially confirmed. Investigators are awaiting the results of DNA testing on the remains, but it is believed to be that of 30-year-old Grant Yamulla, who lived in the building and was seen there on the night of the fire.

The land where the building once stood is now a parking lot.

“The bitter cold night of that fire, the heat that you could feel across the street. It was intense,” eyewitness Marty Beccone said.

Beccone owns the Fourth Street Pub located across the street from the fire. He took in the fire victims during the night of the fire and helped out the firefighters, giving them all a warm place to stay during the fire fight.

“I could just picture this one firefighter just sitting in the middle of the street pouring water into the building then coming in later and he was just covered in ice. I mean he was encased in ice,” Beccone said.

Investigators say the cause of the fire may never be determined because of the heavy damage to the building. Investigators say it does appear to be arson.

