$1 million coming to Wilkes-Barre non-profits

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — More than a million dollars is earmarked for non-profits in the city of Wilkes-Barre.

The announcement was made at a news conference Thursday with Mayor George Brown, and the United Way of Wyoming Valley CEO Bill Jones. The grants are part of the mayor’s nine-point plan. The funds range from $10,000 to $75,000. They will be handed out to 28 organizations.

“These dollars are going to be meaningful for every one of their agencies relative to the budget size of their organizations. Even the smallest organizations who are getting the minimum amount are thrilled. I’ve already heard from them, we notified them this morning, they are thrilled to receive these dollars, to be approved, and we know that these dollars are going to help their organizations and more importantly the clients and individuals each of these organizations are serving,” Jones said.

To determine funding amounts, the United Way of Wyoming Valley says they used an objective mathematical formula that considered the size of all eligible organizations, as well as the number of agency employees working in Wilkes-Barre.

The city received more than $37 million in American Rescue Plan funding.