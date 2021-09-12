Yudichak and Heffley release joint statement on Carbon County plant closing

NESQUEHONING, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- Senator John Yudichak and Representative Doyle Heffley have released a joint statement on the REV Group closing the Nesquehoning KME Plant.

The move was announced Friday.

The parent company for Kovatch Mobile Equipment in Nesquehoning announced Friday it will move production elsewhere.

The statement reads: “Over the last fifty years, KME employees have built a world class fire truck apparatus company right here in Carbon County, and they deserve much more than the abrupt and callous plant closure news delivered by REV Group. It is very disappointing that REV Group never engaged local or state leaders about future plans for the Nesquehoning plant or gave stakeholders the opportunity to keep the plant open. We will work together and with Administration officials to ensure over the next several months that the 400 skilled and dedicated workers at KME receive every benefit they are entitled to and every bit of assistance to help them transition into new employment opportunities.”