WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY— Sunday afternoon, Public Square was filled with music, candy, and most importantly, many of our men and women in uniform during the Wyoming Valley Veterans Day Parade.

The parade route ran along Market Street, beginning in Kingston, and ending in Public Square in Wilkes-Barre. While it was busy, fun, and meaningful for many in attendance, a lot of parade goers noticed one big thing missing– the crowd.

“There’s usually no place to move, or no place to sit. But this year it did seem like there was less of a turnout,” Dan English, a U.S. Army veteran told Eyewitness News.

Jason McCloe, a U.S. Marines veteran agreed.

“Last year, it was… The weather was colder and stuff, but I think there was more people,” McCloe said.

Both veterans say they hope people take that message to heart, and there’s a larger turnout next year.