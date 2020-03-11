Wyoming Seminary to delay physical opening of school

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Below is a message from Wyoming Seminary President, Kevin Rea

To all members of the Wyoming Seminary Community:

The COVID-19 situation continues to evolve rapidly throughout the world and the United States. In response to these changing conditions and out of an abundance of concern for the health and safety of both the Wyoming Seminary and greater community, Wyoming Seminary has decided to delay the physical opening of school for the spring term.

We will continue our classes on virtual platforms beginning Wednesday, March 18. However, all school events, including athletic practices, are canceled from Monday, March 16 to Sunday, March 22.

At this time, we are hopeful that we will be able to return to classrooms on Monday, March 23. We are closely monitoring the situation and using guidance from our local health officials and the CDC.



Please watch for follow-up communication from Wyoming Seminary’s COVID-19 response team and regularly check the COVID-19 page on our website.

I am deeply grateful to everyone for being sensitive to the complexities of this difficult situation and for your dedication to working together and caring for each other.

Sincerely,

Kevin Rea

President, Wyoming Seminary