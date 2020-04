HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) In a statement sent out Friday, Governor Tom Wolf announced a program to provide short term relief to Pennsylvania's hospitals who are dealing with, as of Friday, more than 19,000 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state. It is called the Hospital Emergency Loan Program, or HELP.

“The combination of increased costs and reduced revenue has hurt many hospitals financially,” Gov. Wolf said. “We must support our hospitals through this unprecedented time. When this pandemic finally ends, we’re going to need hospitals to care for our regular medical needs, like heart attacks and broken bones. This new loan program will provide immediate relief to our hospitals, which are on the frontlines of this pandemic.”