Wyoming Area wins battle of the Warriors to claim AAA state championship

UPDATE: West Pittston Police tells Eyewitness News that the team will gather at 5:30 PM at the Midway Shopping Center on Wyoming Ave. There will be a procession to the WA stadium afterward.

HERSHEY, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The Wyoming Area Warriors have defeated the Central Valley Warriors to claim the Class AAA state championship.

Going into the 4th quarter, Wyoming Valley was down 14-0. During the final quarter, they scored three unanswered touchdowns to clinch the title.

The game ended with a score of 21-14 in favor of Wyoming Area.

This marks the first Wyoming Valley Conference team to win a state title since Berwick did in 1997.

Head coach Randy Spencer has said there will be festivities but details are unknown at this time.

