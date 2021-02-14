Woman wanted by Hanover Township Police for firearm charges

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The Hanover Township Narcotics Unit has filed a felony warrant arrest for a 35-year-old female Saturday.

In conjunction with the Luzerne County Drug Task Force, Kasey L. Daniels, is wanted for three felony firearm violations.

According to Hanover Police, charges stem from a joint narcotics operation where a stolen firearm was recovered during a search warrant.

Daniels is known to be in the Pittston City, Dupont, Hanover Township and Nanticoke area.

The Luzerne County Drug Task Force, Hanover Township Narcotics Unit, and the Nanticoke Police Department were part of the operation.

Anyone with information on the her location is asked to contact their law enforcement agency or Luzerne County 911.