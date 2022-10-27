Scranton police have a man in custody they say attempted to flee after crashing into a woman walking with an infant in a stroller.

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police tell Eyewitness News a woman has been sent to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle while walking with an infant in a stroller.

Officials said they received reports that a woman was walking with a child in a stroller around 3:40 p.m. when a vehicle drove towards them on East Elm Street and Cedar Avenue in Scranton.

Scranton police say the driver, identified as Juan Medina Cruz, a 57-year-old man from Scranton, struck the 24-year-old woman.

Officers say Cruz attempted to flee the scene but bystanders were able to prevent him from leaving until the police arrived.

Investigators said Cruz didn’t crash into the stroller and the child was left uninjured. The infant is currently staying with a family member.

Lieutenant Weaver tells Eyewitness News Cruz has been taken into custody on felony charges of accidents involving personal injury and aggravated assault by motor vehicle.

The Lackawanna County Communications Center said the woman was transported to a hospital but the extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.

Officials said the coroner’s office was not been called to the crash.

Cedar Avenue was closed for approximately two hours while police investigated the scene.

This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will update you as more information is made available.