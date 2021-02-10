Woman struck by vehicle in downtown Wilkes-Barre, driver takes off

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One woman was taken to a hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Wilkes-Barre Wednesday afternoon and now police are looking for the driver.

It happened Wednesday around 3:30 p.m. when police say they attempted to stop a vehicle in the Heights section of the city. They say the car took off and later struck a woman at the intersection of South Main and West Northampton Streets.

The suspected vehicle was found near Wilkes University’s Henry Student Center and police are continuing to look for the driver.

Eyewitness News will provide more information as it becomes available.