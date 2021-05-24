Woman recalls details of weekend carjacking in downtown Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A late night carjacking lands one person behind bars. It happened over the weekend in downtown Wilkes-Barre. Thankfully, the victims involved got out of the situation as safe as possible.

It all started in a parking garage on South Washington Street early Sunday morning. The victim was parked up there just getting ready to leave when she says a man came and threw her friend out of the car. He then got in and told her to drive.

“This man came up to the car and ripped him out of the car, and told him to start walking if he wanted to see me alive,” said Nina Coger, victim.

“He threatened to sexually assault me and or shoot me and got in the car and told me to start driving,” said Coger.

Coger says she drove out of the garage and turned right onto South Washington Street and then right again on East Northampton.

“I was immedietly just trying to think of a way out,” she recalled.

She tried to get herself to the police station.

“He told me to make a right and I made a left instead and he tried to grab the steering wheel to turn it,” Coger said. “We almost crashed in front of Utopia downtown and then I immediately sprinted out of my car and started screaming for help.”

The suspect drove off. That’s when a bystander heard Coger and called 911. They helped her find her friend that she was seperated from just moments before.

Coger’s mother was thankful for that person’s kindness.

“That there are people out there that are willing to help and that there are good people in the world and that’s great to know and I’m very thankful to him,” said Lisa Dechant, Coger’s mother.

While Nina was being driven home by police, she spotted her stolen car. Wilkes-Barre police arrested 55-year-old William Arroyo after a pursuit. The chase ended on North Welles Street near Amber Lane where police say Arroyo crashed into a utility pole.

Nina’s dad is proud of his daughter’s smart and quick thinking.

“Always be aware of your surroundings every day, every time. You can’t trust anybody anymore,” said Anthony Dechant, Coger’s father.