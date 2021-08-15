Woman dead, man injured after deadly fire in Elmhurst township

ELMHURST TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– A woman was killed in a fire overnight fire in Lackawanna County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, a house fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. on Old State Road in Elmhurst Township.

Officials say a man and woman were inside the home at the time of the fire. Both victims were taken to the hospital where the woman later died.

The victims’ names have not been released at this time, as the family must be notified first.

The State Police Fire Marshal was called to investigate the fire, though police say the fire is not suspicious.