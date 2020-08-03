Woman arrested for murder of Oakland Township man

OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – A woman is in custody accused of murdering a man from Oakland Township.

According to an official release, police were summoned around 11 PM Wednesday night to a residence on the 400 block of Turnpike Street for a reported gunshot victim.

Upon arrival, police discovered the body of Terrence Whitmire, of Oakland Township, dead from a gunshot wound to the back of the head while he was lying in bed.

While police were on scene, Lucy Pizarro, 52, also from Oakland Township, confessed to shooting Whitmire.

Pizarro was taken into custody and is being charged with criminal homicide.