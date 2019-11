SOUTH CANAAN, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A Wayne County woman is accused of critically injuring her baby.

The Wayne County District Attorney’s office charged 27-year-old Emilee Decker of Lake Ariel, Friday, with aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Investigators say the baby girl suffered numerous fractures and brain trauma.

Her injuries were life-threatening but she is expected to survive.

Decker is jailed at the Wayne County Prison on 50-thousand dollars bail.