FILE – In this Dec. 29, 2015 file photo, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf speaks with members of the media at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa. Many state and local governments across the country have suspended public records requirements amid the coronavirus pandemic, denying or delaying access to information that could shed light on key government decisions. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HARRISBURG, DUAPHIN COUNTY (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed a bill Friday that would have let restaurants and bars reopen at up to full capacity, saying it would have jeopardized public health and safety.

House Bill 25-13 would have set capacity at 50% for restaurants and taverns. It also would allowed people to drink at a bar without ordering food.

Governor Wolf beleives the bill will increase the spread of COVID-19, and that the focus should remain on keeping our communties healthy.