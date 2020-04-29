Wolf administration to announce which Pennsylvania counties able to reopen

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – On Friday, the Wolf Administration is expected to announce which counties and regions can start the phased reopening of the state next week.

Governor Wolf previously stated some areas can start lifting restrictions on May 8 – but the final decision on which communities can reopen will depend on many factors.

Secretary of Health, Dr. Rachel Levine says, “the working plan is that we will be able to make an announcement on Friday May 1.”

Pennsylvania announced last week an extensive plan for how the commonwealth anticipates moving forward from the novel coronavirus, which is gradually, and in stages.

The stages are designated as red, yellow, and green

The entire state is currently in the red phase, although some areas will be transitioning to yellow May 8, and have some restrictions of the stay-at-home order loosened.

But some Luzerne County residents disagree on whether the county and state is ready reopen.

Wilkes-Barre resident, Al Gordon tells Eyewitness News Tuesday he thinks, “it’s a little too early” to make decisions to open the state. “I think until the number of cases and deaths levels off, they should be very careful of allowing different places to open up.”

However, Susan Pons of Wilkes-Barre says she thinks, “it’s a good idea to give them a heads up, as long as they are keeping the safety of the people in mind and not just opening to open.”

Down the line, when a business is in a region that goes from red to yellow– Dr. Levine says telework is still preferred.

“Whenever possible we would like them to continue to telework,” says Levine.

But if businesses do need people to return to the office, they must follow guidance for social distancing and cleaning set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Health

“Certainly we don’t want people going out there and infecting other people,” Gordon expresses.

Levine explains, “we want people to wear masks. We want people to be six feet apart. We of course recommend the hand washing and other measures that we talk about every day to try and prevent the spread of COVID-19”

“We can’t afford to have another outbreak and have it come back,” Pons adds.

Dr. Levine cautions even when some areas begin the process to reopen, it will be far from a return to normal. “As we go from red to yellow, which is not green, it’s not normal activity I think the residents of those counties regions should have confidence that we are and have developed a plan.”

Friday is also the target date for some outdoor leisure businesses to reopen like golf courses and marinas.