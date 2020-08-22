Wisconsin election officials: Kanye off presidential ballot

Kanye West makes his first presidential campaign appearance, Sunday, July 19, 2020 in North Charleston, S.C. Rapper Kanye West, in his first event since declaring himself a presidential candidate, delivered a lengthy monologue Sunday touching on topics from abortion and religion to international trade and licensing deals. Whether he’s actually seeking the nation’s highest office remains a question. (Lauren Petracca Ipetracca/The Post And Courier via AP)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin elections officials have decided to keep rapper Kanye West off the battleground state’s presidential ballot in November because he turned his nomination papers moments late.

The state Elections Commission voted 5-1 on Thursday to keep West and running mate Michelle Tidball’s names off the ballot.

A group of voters filed a complaint with the commission alleging West campaign workers turned his nomination papers in minutes after the 5 p.m. deadline on Aug. 4.

The commission also deadlocked 3-3 twice on whether to put Green Party presidential candidate Howie Hawkins on the ballot, which means he won’t appear on it.