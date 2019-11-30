Wintry Mess Making Travel Tough

(WBRE/WYOU_TV) A wintry mix has been falling over the region, and causing problems for travelers on many major roadways. We’re seeing reports of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and even a few snowflakes mixed in. The freezing rain in particular has made a mess of I-84, I-380, and the PA Turnpike.

That wintry mix will continue throughout the day as low pressure moves across the region. Not long after midnight, a second low pressure system will move up the coast, sending excess moisture toward Pennsylvania. That moisture, in combination with the already-below-freezing temperatures, will lead to a switch from the wintry mix to snow. Some of that snow will be heavy at times, and will likely lead to large accumulations in the colder parts of our region, like the Northern Tier and the Poconos.

All of this precipitation has not only made for a very difficult travel day on Sunday, but will lead to a messy, and tough commute Monday as well. If you have to get on the road, leave extra time, and pay attention to speed restrictions that have been put in place to deal with the winter storm.

Here is our latest snowfall forecast map:

As for travel impacts, you will definitely want to allow extra time on the roads!

Stay with Eyewitness Weather for the latest updates on this winter storm!