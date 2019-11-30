Closings & Delays
There are currently 9 active closings. Click for more details.

Wintry Mess Making Travel Tough

Top News
Posted: / Updated:

(WBRE/WYOU_TV) A wintry mix has been falling over the region, and causing problems for travelers on many major roadways. We’re seeing reports of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and even a few snowflakes mixed in. The freezing rain in particular has made a mess of I-84, I-380, and the PA Turnpike.

That wintry mix will continue throughout the day as low pressure moves across the region. Not long after midnight, a second low pressure system will move up the coast, sending excess moisture toward Pennsylvania. That moisture, in combination with the already-below-freezing temperatures, will lead to a switch from the wintry mix to snow. Some of that snow will be heavy at times, and will likely lead to large accumulations in the colder parts of our region, like the Northern Tier and the Poconos.

All of this precipitation has not only made for a very difficult travel day on Sunday, but will lead to a messy, and tough commute Monday as well. If you have to get on the road, leave extra time, and pay attention to speed restrictions that have been put in place to deal with the winter storm.

Here is our latest snowfall forecast map:

As for travel impacts, you will definitely want to allow extra time on the roads!

Stay with Eyewitness Weather for the latest updates on this winter storm!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Forecast

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Satellite/Radar

Satellite/Radar

Satellite/Radar

Radar

Radar

Temperatures

Temperatures

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Extended Forecast

Extended Forecast

Dew Points

Dew Points

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Eyewitness News is the only local television station with the WeatheRate Seal of Approval. WeatheRate is a company that compares television weather forecasts with the actual weather, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

WeatheRate has certified that Eyewitness News on WBRE, WYOU and PAhomepage.com has had the most accurate forecast year after year since 2008.

We've got the area's largest team of meteorologists working to keep you and your family safe in all kinds of weather. With a combined 45 years of experience forecasting the weather for Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania, we're certified as the most trusted source for local weather information.

So when you need serious, accurate weather information, there's only once place to turn - Eyewitness News.

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos