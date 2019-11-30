Wintry mess in store this weekend

(WBRE/WYOU_TV) As many head home from a busy holiday weekend on Sunday, some roads and highways will become slick thanks to our next weather maker.

We are tracking an area of low pressure moving into our region, with precipitation starting late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Many areas from Central PA to Northeastern PA will deal with a wintry mix, varying from rain, freezing rain, and sleet.

By late morning, a wintry mix will continue for much of our area. Areas in the Southern Tier may warm up slightly, allowing for plain rain. But, any surfaces that do not reach above the freezing mark will cause some icy spots.

By Sunday night, the area of low pressure moving from the Great Lakes will transfer its energy to a developing low pressure system off the Mid-Atlantic coast. As the system strengthens off the coast, more precipitation will fill-in and wrap around the low. As winds shift more northerly and temperatures get colder, we will see a transition from the wintry mix to mostly snow by early Monday morning. As of now, the places with the best chance of seeing the highest accumulating snowfall look to be in the Northern Tier and Poconos. We are still watching this develop and the picture will become more clear Saturday, that’s when we’ll do our snow forecast.

Here is the latest rundown and highlights for this storm:

As for travel impacts, you will definitely want to allow extra time on the roads!

Stay with Eyewitness Weather for the latest updates on this wintry weather.