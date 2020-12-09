Wintry conditions causing accidents, slowdowns across the area

JESSUP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The wintry conditions that arose Wednesday morning are causing multiple traffic accidents in our area.

Reports of accidents are coming in from across our viewing area, especially in areas in the northeast.

The eastbound section of the Casey Highway had a truck overturn and slide down an embankment.

While first responders are on scene, there have been no reports of injuries.

The Central Scranton Expressway is also seeing minor accidents as a result of the weather. No serious injuries have been reported at this time.

If you are driving, please use caution and plan to take additional time to get to your destination.

As always you can view our forecast for up-to-date information on conditions.