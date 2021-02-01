Winter weather raises concern for drivers on major roadways

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Residents are going to want to save some extra time for their morning commute on Monday, there is a blanket of snow on the ground, and we haven’t even seen the worst from this storm yet.

The plow trucks are out Monday morning, mainly focusing on main roads but this does not mean the roads are safe to drive on.

PennDOT is recommending that no one go out on the roads unless absolutely necessary, as there are many safety concerns because of the snow.

Eyewitness News saw a pickup truck on I-81 northbound near mile marker 163 by the Nanticoke exit. The vehicle appeared to have run off the road and needed a tow truck to come out.

Everyone is being advised to keep an emergency kit in their car including some non-perishable food, water, warm clothes, a blanket, and a shovel.