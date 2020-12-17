Winter Storm: Digging out!

The snow was piling up at Eyewitness News in Wilkes-Barre. (Keith S.)

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Here in Pennsylvania, we consider ourselves experts when it comes to snow. No matter how much you love or hate it, we have to deal with it one way or another.

Across Central and Northeastern Pennsylvania, a lot of us are stuck indoors… Or just plain old stuck.

Wyalusing (Sharon W.)

Snow started Wednesday afternoon and is slowly coming to a stop more than 15 hours later. Some areas saw two feet, three feet, or even more!

Eyewitness News thanks all of our essential workers, especially in times like this.

We also would like to thank all of our dedicated viewers who have braved the cold and snow just to get the perfect picture (safely).

Take a look at this slideshow of snowy conditions across Central and Northeastern PA, and send your pictures to weather@pahomepage.com as you dig out this morning.

  The snow was piling up at Eyewitness News in Wilkes-Barre. (Keith S.)
  Leraysville (Angela F.)
  It may have been a snowy night, and a mess on the roads, but the view of Wilkes-Barre from our rooftop is quite peaceful this morning. (Stefano DiPietro)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Your Photos