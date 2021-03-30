Winning PA Lottery scratch off ticket worth $1 million sold in Lackawanna County

CLARKS SUMMIT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A winning “Millionaire Maker” Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $1 million was sold in Lackawanna County.
The winning ticket was purchased at a Sheetz on Northern Boulevard in Clarks Summit. The store will earn a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Millionaire Maker is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million.
