Williamsport sees significant snowfall, struggles to clear roads

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Williamsport saw significant snowfall on Thursday but less than 10 full-time plow drivers were working to clean the city’s streets.

City personnel say they are able to pull resources from other area, like parks and flood control but this year’s relentless snowfall has taken a toll.

“Normally we have on or two big ones, and a couple little small ones,” Josh Aikey, a plow driver said. “But this one’s been just a lot of small, little storms. It just takes a lot out us.”

When Pennsylvanians think snow plows, they tend to think PennDot. But on city streets, it’s city truck and city workers are tasks with making sure the roads stay clear. In Williamsport, there are only nine main plow drivers to get that job done, drivers like Josh Aikey.

“It’s just hard, cause you can’t be everywhere at once. We move the snow when it’s done, but some people don’t appreciate it. But we try our hardest,” Aikey said.

Aikey says a primary concern amongst drivers is residents blowing or shoveling plowed snow back out onto roadways, an act many people don’t realize is illegal.

“But if people actually would know more about that, that it’s against the law, it’d make our jobs easier and make everyone safer out on the roads. ‘Cause once we get it cleared, they put it back out and now it becomes and ice spot later on,” Aikey said.

Lifelong Williamsport resident Darren Wilt understands the concern but says it’s not that easy.

“So they put it out on the street and then it just gets plowed right back against the car again. So it’s making twice as much work for the plow drivers, but when there’s this much snow, what are you gonna do,” Wilt said.

Despite the city’s thin snow staffing, Wilt praised their work in a highly active winter.

“I mean the streets are clear. They’re on it, as soon as they get their notification from the weather people, they’re on it,” Wilt said.

Like so many, Wilt is ready for the snowfall to end.

“Who isn’t? I’m sure, I’m ready for it. I mean, just getting to work and back is rough,” he said.

Both, first responders and city officials Eyewitness News spoke with before this storm want to remind people that anything they can do, especially clearing walkways and digging out fire hydrants can make a huge difference as they prepare for yet another clean up.