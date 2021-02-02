Williamsport police search for suspect after shooting

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Williamsport police say they are searching for the suspect in a shooting that left one injured.

According to paperwork, from the Williamsport Bureau of Police, officers responded to reports of a shooting around 1:30 p.m. on Monday. When they arrived on the scene at Park Avenue, officers say they were unable to locate any suspects.

Additional investigation, led police to discover an additional crime scene on Stinson Alley. They made contact with a person suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound at UPMC.

Police are still searching for the suspect in the shooting. They ask anyone with information to contact Agent Aaron LeVan at (570) 327-7548 or alevan@cityofwilliamsport.org.