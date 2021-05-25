Williamsport names new chief of police and assistant chief

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The newest chief of police and assistant chief of police have been named, Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter announced Tuesday.

Mayor Slaughter selected Captain Justin Snyder to become the new chief of police and Captain Jason Bolt to become the new assistant chief of police.

The news comes one day after the announcement of Police Chief Damon Hagan’s retirement on May 28.

Slaughter says Captain Snyder brings nearly 16 years of experience to the position and Captain Bolt brings over 17 years of experience.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held on Friday, May 28 at 9:30 a.m. in City Council Chambers in Williamsport.