William Morse IV pleads guilty to father’s murder

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — William Morse IV will spend the next 30 to 60 years in jail after pleading guilty to third-degree murder.

On Tuesday, 30-year-old Morse pleaded guilty to the murder of his father, William Morse III, and attempting to cover up the murder in June 2018. Investigators say they found bone fragments in a burn pit on the Morse property, believed to be his father.

Morse bludgeoned his father to death, dismembered and burned the body and placed the remains in garbage bags, which Morse dumped in multiple municipalities, the court said. Morse also took measures before the murder, such as internet researching Habeas Corpus.

Morse was initially charged with first degree murder, abuse of a corpse, knowledge of an illegal act, death by deception and tampering with evidence.

Morse voluntarily agreed to plead guilty to third-degree murder. He will have no contact with the family of him and the victim except for his mother.

The court says Morse’s motive for his crimes was that he wanted control of his father’s property and financial assets. After the murder, Morse used the power of attorney to transfer funds from his father’s bank account.

The judge said to him, “I lost my father when I was 25 years old. I wish I could see him one more time. You killed your father for money. I do not know how anyone could do that.”