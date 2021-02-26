Wilkes-Barre swears in new firefighter EMTs

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – The city of Wilkes-Barre welcomes three new firefighter EMT’s.

The trio was sworn in on Friday at King’s College.

Candice Hartman, Donald Michalisin and James Ellis have experience as first responders.

Ellis previously was a Wilkes-Barre firefighter who joined the New York City Department, but wanted to return home.

They are replacing three firefighters who retired over the last year.

“When we mentioned it to the mayor that it’s critical to our operations to have these firefighters replaced, he fully understood our mission and what we needed to do, and that it’s critical to our operations,” said Chief Jay Delaney, Wilkes-Barre Fire Dept.

The three will undergo training before they join the Wilkes-Barre Fire Department for active duty.