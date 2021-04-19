Wilkes-Barre swears in 8 new police officers

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Mayor George Brown swore in eight new officers to the city’s police department during a ceremony at King’s College Monday morning.

The following officers were selected from more than 80 applicants.

  • Jude Allen
  • Carlos Muniz
  • William Wilk
  • William Ardoline
  • Matthew Derenick
  • Matthew Ogden
  • Richard Olshefski
  • Linsay Zarick

Eyewitness News will hear from those sworn in Monday about what being a police officer means to them. We also hear from the mayor about what training and community outreach the department is doing in order to keep up with the changing.

