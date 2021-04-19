Wilkes-Barre swears in 8 new police officers

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Mayor George Brown swore in eight new officers to the city’s police department during a ceremony at King’s College Monday morning.

The following officers were selected from more than 80 applicants.

Jude Allen

Carlos Muniz

William Wilk

William Ardoline

Matthew Derenick

Matthew Ogden

Richard Olshefski

Linsay Zarick

Eyewitness News will hear from those sworn in Monday about what being a police officer means to them. We also hear from the mayor about what training and community outreach the department is doing in order to keep up with the changing.