WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Mayor George Brown swore in eight new officers to the city’s police department during a ceremony at King’s College Monday morning.
The following officers were selected from more than 80 applicants.
- Jude Allen
- Carlos Muniz
- William Wilk
- William Ardoline
- Matthew Derenick
- Matthew Ogden
- Richard Olshefski
- Linsay Zarick
Eyewitness News will hear from those sworn in Monday about what being a police officer means to them. We also hear from the mayor about what training and community outreach the department is doing in order to keep up with the changing.
- After rain, visitors set out to Lackawanna State Park
- Gov. Wolf gets first dose of vaccine, urges Pa. residents to get vaccinated
- The United States Air Force Thunderbirds to headline The Great Pocono Raceway Airshow
- I-Team: Neighbors discuss ‘problem property’ and the next steps to take
- Wilkes-Barre swears in 8 new police officers