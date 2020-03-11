Wilkes-Barre St. Patrick’s Day Parade postponed

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Following Scranton’s postponement of the St. Patrick’s Parade, Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown has announced the city will also postpone its parade.

In a press conference, Brown said the city is taking the precaution for the safety of residents.

“It’s not an easy decision, however it’s based on the safety of the residents,” Brown said during the conference. “My number one goal as mayor of Wilkes-Barre, as I’ve said since I took office on January 6th, is providing a safe environment for our residents, businesses and visitors to the city of Wilkes-Barre.”

The announcement comes as a number of local colleges have taken precautions to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. The World Health Organization has officially called the viral spread a pandemic.

Since the parade is a major event for local businesses, Wilkes-Barre leadership is looking to hold the event at a later date. There is no estimate as to when it will be rescheduled or if there is a cutoff date for cancellation.