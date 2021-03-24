Wilkes-Barre soup kitchen holds special Easter food distribution

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen in Wilkes-Barre is holding a special Easter food distribution on Tuesday, March 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Normally, they hold a special food distribution for Christmas, but Director Michael Cianciotta says they recently thought of this idea a few weeks ago. He says they figured most families would be at home and this extra food distribution would help out those families.

The kitchen is expecting a good turnout with about 200 to 300 people. The Easter dinner will also be held on April 4 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and will be available for takeout. 

