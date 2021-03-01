Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins welcoming back fans on March 19

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — On Monday, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced that they are allowing fans to come back to the arena starting on Friday, March 19.

The announcement comes after the Wolf administration announced that mitigation orders have been revised for indoor and outdoor events.

According to the Penguins press release, season ticket members will be given priority first to purchase tickets to upcoming games. Detailed information concerning on-sale dates will be sent to season ticket holders later this week.

Any tickets not purchased by season ticket members will be made available to the general public.

It is not clear yet how many fans will be allowed to attend, but the WB/Scranton Penguins Facebook page states that they will have more information on ticketing and procedures later this week.