Wilkes-Barre police seek suspect in ATM theft

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police in Wilkes-Barre are trying to identify the person in this video.

They say the person is a suspect in a theft from an ATM machine, also known as a MAC (Money Access Card) machine.

The suspect can be seen entering the vestibule and gaining entry with what seems to be a key card. The cloak-clad person then dashes through the lobby and jumps up into the corner, tearing down a security camera.

Police are aware that the suspect has covered their face but note the distinguishing clothes may be identifiable.

They are asking anyone who has information about this person message them on their Facebook Page.

