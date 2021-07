WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Wilkes-Barre are attempting to identify a man they say was involved in a hit and run crash and police pursuit.

Police did not immediately specify when or where the incident took place.

They are asking anyone that can identify the man in the picture to call Officer J. Benson at (570) 208-1050, or you can message them on their Facebook page.